East Donegal will benefit from today's €8.78 million announcement

The entire east Donegal area will benefit from today's announcement of major funding of €8.78 million from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund for Ballybofey's town centre.

That was the message this morning from local councillor, Patrick McGowan

"I want to acknowledge the long hours and hard work put in by the council's Regeneration and Development team, Ballybofey and Stranorlar Integrated Community Company CLG (BASICC), Ballybofey-Stranrolar Chamber of Commerce and the support of my Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District colleagues."

He added he also wished to thank local TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, for their support and commitment from Government.

"This project will see the main shopping centre car park beside McElhinney's being relocated behind the shopping centre with a multi-storey car park and the existing car park will be developed into a state of the art open civic space with public toilets, seating etc.

"The other part of the regeneration project will see the old Ritz Cinema replaced by a multi-storey office space with the Art Deco facade being retained and incorporated into the design.

The entire East Donegal area will benefit from the Development," he said.