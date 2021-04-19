Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

East Donegal will benefit from today's €8.78 million announcement

Rural Regeneration and Development Fund boost for Ballybofey

East Donegal will benefit from today's announcement

A computer generated version of the proposed work in Ballybofey's town centre

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The entire east Donegal area will benefit from today's announcement of major funding of €8.78 million from the  Rural Regeneration and Development Fund for Ballybofey's town centre.

That was the message this morning from local councillor, Patrick McGowan

"I want to acknowledge the long hours and hard work put in by the council's Regeneration and Development team, Ballybofey and Stranorlar Integrated Community Company CLG (BASICC), Ballybofey-Stranrolar Chamber of Commerce and the support of my Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District colleagues."

He added he also wished to thank local TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, for their support and commitment from Government.

"This project will see the main shopping centre car park beside McElhinney's being relocated behind the shopping centre with a multi-storey car park and the existing car park will be developed into a state of the art open civic space with public toilets, seating etc.

"The other part of the regeneration project will see the old Ritz Cinema replaced by a multi-storey office space with the Art Deco facade being retained and incorporated into the design.
The entire East Donegal area will benefit from the Development," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie