Extra funding for Burtonport Harbour project welcomed

The announcement this morning that Donegal County Council have been successful in securing funding of €1.8 million for Phase 2 of the regeneration project at Burtonport Harbour - as part of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund - has been warmly welcomed by local councillor, Noreen McGarvey.

"Paul Kelly and Ruth Diver along with their regeneration team have drawn up an ambitious plan that will see Burtonport harbour transformed. However Covid restrictions have put everything on hold as it was hoped that work would have been underway by now.

"This project will include a state of the art glass building to house the ferry terminals, information point, harbour master's office, public toilets and meeting rooms etc. Parking spaces will also be added to the pier area."

Cllr McGarvey added: “I wish to express my congratulations to the Regeneration Team on their successful application. They have been working on many projects throughout the county and I am delighted that they had chosen Burtonport as a location.

"I also wish to acknowledge Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue's help in this and all the countywide projects that have been approved for funding today."