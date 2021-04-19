Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

New plan on apprenticeships welcomed

It will make it easier to become an apprentice' - MEP

New plan on apprenticeship welcomed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A new five-year plan on apprenticeship has been welcomed. It will increase the number of new apprentices to 10,000 every year from 2025.

There will also be a new cross-border apprentice programmes and potential for apprentices to study abroad.

There will be a new a new Apprenticeship Office to drive reforms as well as a new grant for employers who take on apprentices.

There will be additional financial supports for employers who take on apprentices from under-represented groups such as female apprentices, or lone-parents, people with disabilities or members of the Travelling community

There will also be targets for the public sector to take on apprentices and to create cross-sector apprenticeship

Midlands-North-West Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh said: “The plan is an exciting one and will reform the system to make it easier to become an apprentice and offers a financial asset to businesses to take on an apprentice.

“If you are an employer, the Government will introduce a new grant for apprenticeship and offer additional incentives if you take on an apprentice from underrepresented groups.”

“If you are a learner, the Government is broadening the range of apprenticeships including in the public service, in health, farming and green skills.”

MEP Walsh said: “The area of apprenticeships is something I am very passionate about. Last October I represented the EPP Group as a rapporteur and worked on a file called – the Council Recommendation on vocational education and training (VET) for sustainable competitiveness, social fairness and resilience. It's aim is to upskill and reskill EU citizens and empower lifelong learning.”

“A large consensus was reached among political groups and all of our 27 amendments were passed. They included: an EU traineeship portal linked also to Vocational Education and Training, to tackle youth unemployment; an EU platform for stakeholders to share best practice and promote VET; more VET and green opportunities designed for people in rural areas, like farmers and fishermen and more attention on the types of gender based stereotypes that exist in certain learning areas.”

MEP Walsh concluded: “I'm delighted to see Ireland leading the way on apprenticeships with this new five-year plan. It very much ties in with the work being done at European level. The plan gives a clear message to people – employers and learners – that apprenticeships provide a viable option for those who want to grow and develop skills and achieve qualifications.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie