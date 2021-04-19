The centre of Carndonagh is set to be transformed according to local councillor, Martin McDermott this morning as he welcomed the news that the town is to receive €9.2 million for the rural generation programme.

"I have been working on this project sinch 2017 and this will really transform the town centre of Carndonagh. This project will create employment, hot desks for workers, creative hub for artists, safe space for teenagers and a new change makers toilet facility for disable people.

"I want to acknowledge the massive effort that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has put in to delivering this amazing amount of funding for Carndonagh and Inishowen

"I would also like to acknowledge the fantastic team at Spraoi Asus Sport and especially Helen Nolan only for the forward thinking of the fantastic organization this project would not have happened.

Cllr McDermott also paid tribute to Donegal County Council and especially executive planner, Paul Kelly and his team for all the time and effort that they have put into making this project happen.

"Massive credit has to go also to all the nine Inishowen councillors who worked together to progress this project putting it forward for the funding and finally a massive thanks has to go the people of Carndonagh and all the committees in the town for working together to help make this Rural Regeneration project happen.

"This is a fantastic day for Inishowen and Carndonagh and we are all delighted to be able to play a part in it," he said