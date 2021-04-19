Tullan Strand ‘state of the art facilities’ will be game changer for water based activities in Bundoran says local councillor

Bundoran based county councillor Michael McMahon has said that funding for new facilities to be located at Tullan Strand, will be a huge boost for locals and tourists to the popular resort.

“Bundoran itself has always been its own greatest asset and this will greatly enhance the facilities that will be on offer to both locals and tourism in the year ahead,” he said.

Tullan Strand will be one of 22 locations that will share in a new €19m Fáilte Ireland investment “to provide new state of the art facilities for outdoor water based activities”, announced last week.

Each new centre will provide hot showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points and they will improve the user experience to a whole new level.

The centre will provide hot showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points and they will improve the user experience to a whole new level.

Cllr McMahon said: “We have been calling for this type of investment in Bundoran for some time and it is most welcome. The situation with Covid and lockdown highlighted just how important such outdoor physical activity is, to both body and mind.”

“Bundoran has become a magnet for those in the surfing world and we can offer a coastline, waves and other water based activities that are on par with many other parts of the world. It is something that will become more important to us in the future. This key investment in south Donegal is long overdue."

The Bundoran centre will also be fully wheelchair accessible and built using sustainable materials such as solar heating panels to meet ‘Nearly Zero Energy Building Standards’.

The significant increase in people enjoying outdoor water-based activities such as kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and open water swimming is expected to continue to grow year on year, and not just during the summer months. This means all-weather changing facilities, secure storage and bathrooms at beaches and inland water spots will be in huge demand.