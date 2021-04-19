Carndonagh to receive €9.5 million for town centre regeneration

There has been a warm welcome for the announcement Carndonagh is to receive funding from the Rural Regeneration and Development Programme and Donegal County Council to regenerate the town centre. Carndonagh will receive a total of €9.5 million.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Inishowen TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn congratulated the people of Carndonagh on the success of the application to regenerated the town centre.

He said: "This is a fantastic day for the people of Carndonagh. Myself and my colleague, the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Albert Doherty have back this project 100% along with the other local public representatives but the real praise belongs to the local community leaders and Donegal County Council officials who have worked on this project for years to get to this day.

"The nature of shopping practices and business is changing all the time and traditional town centres like Carndonagh have been seriously affected by these changes.

"This tremendous Tús Nua project will make a real difference to the people of Carndonagh and North Inishowen and it is an exciting opportunity to build the town in a positive way for the future," concluded Deputy Mac Lochlainn.

The other Donegal projects receiving RRD funding are: Strengthen Engage Enable Deliver - SEED in Ballybofey and Stranorlar (€8.78 million) and Ailt an Chorráin Harbour Redevelopment in Burtonport (€1.8 million).

The RRDF is administered by the Department of Rural Affairs and Community Development and today's announcement makes Donegal the biggest recipient out of the statewide allocation of €74 million.