Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Letterkenny University Hospital under extreme pressure - management warns

Patients currently experiencing long waiting times for a bed

Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy today  

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today, Saolta has warned.

Patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department (ED) for a bed.
 
A spokesperson said: "This has resulted in ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department (ED) to an acute bed in the hospital.
 
"Once again, the hospital reminds the public to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and if your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP Out of hours service, in the first instance.
 
"We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times.
 
"We request that patients wait in the ED alone to help the hospital maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances.

"We know this is very difficult but it is necessary to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe.

"Patients are reminded to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie