Letterkenny University Hospital under extreme pressure - management warns

Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today, Saolta has warned.

Patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department (ED) for a bed.



A spokesperson said: "This has resulted in ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department (ED) to an acute bed in the hospital.



"Once again, the hospital reminds the public to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and if your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP Out of hours service, in the first instance.



"We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times.



"We request that patients wait in the ED alone to help the hospital maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances.

"We know this is very difficult but it is necessary to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe.

"Patients are reminded to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED."