Did you or someone you know lose a bank or public services card in Donegal?

Cards have been handed in to Letterkenny Garda Station
Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to anyone who has lost debit cards or other similar cards to get in touch.
A garda spokesperson said: "Have you lost your debit card, credit card, public services card or European Health Insurance card? A number of cards have been handed in recently at Letterkenny Garda Station. Please call us on 074-9167100 to make an enquiry in relation to your lost card."
