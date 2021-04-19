COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: Lowest number of cases in Donegal in four weeks

There have been 11 new cases of Covid-19 cases in Donegal, the lowest daily rate for the county in four weeks.

Not since Monday, March 22 when there were nine new cases, has there been a lower number of cases reported.

Unfortunately however, Donegal now leads the way when it comes to the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population. The figure for Donegal now stands at 204.2 compared to the national average of 115.0.

Kildare is next in the table of counties at 200.9 with Offaly now third at 192.4.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19.

As of midnight, Sunday, April 18, the HPSC has been notified of 403 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 243,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 174 were in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 183 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. There were 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday, April 17, 1,204,063 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

852,189 people have received their first dose;

351,874 people have received their second dose.

