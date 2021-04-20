Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal-based artist publishes poignant new illustrated book on navigating Covid-19 loss

Lily's Grandpa is Angel Front cover

Lily's Grandpa is Angel Front cover

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Donegal-based artist has published a poignant new illustrated book on navigating Covid-19 loss.

Lily’s Grandpa Is an Angel is a brand-new illustrated digital book about grief and love by Maria Gasol.  
 
Originally from Barcelona, Maria has lived with her husband and two children in Gortahork for the past 16 years. The story is inspired by her own personal experience of Covid-19 bereavement following the death of her father in Spain last year. 
 
Through its 20 illustrated pages, we see a little girl whose grandpa has died, trying to console her heartbroken mother through her belief that he is an angel with superpowers, having fun and watching over his family.  
 
Maria said: “I had written it last year when I was in the depths of bereavement. My daughter would see me crying a lot, and she tried to console me and cheer me up by telling me my dad was an angel, and also drawing him as an angel, and both combined really lifted my spirits.

"According to her, angels had superpowers, had fun and they watched over us. It was her efforts, her empathy, her caring ways and her wonderful imagination that really inspired me."

The book is one of 11 projects to receive support through the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) Seed grant scheme in partnership with the Creative Ireland programme to support artists, craftspeople and community groups to explore the themes of death, dying and bereavement through creativity during the Covid-19 pandemic. 
 
“Creating something that was so personal and yet so universal was very healing. For me personally I felt like I was paying tribute to my deceased father and also to my caring, imaginative children, in particular in this case my daughter. I hope it will bring a bit of comfort, hope or joy to those grieving, adults and children alike,” Maria aded. 

Dominic Campbell is Arts & Cultural Engagement Officer at Irish Hospice Foundation: “The spectrum of pandemic losses run from inconvenient to tragic.

"I am awed by how Maria’s response to personal tragedy was to create beauty for many. We make art to make meaning. The simple story Maria’s drawings tell in story book form are a gift to help many to make meaning from loss.”
 
The book is available to download for free from: www.mariagasol.com  

For more information about the IHF Seed Grant Scheme, visit: www.hospicefoundation. ie  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie