Donegal gardaí want to know if you have lost a credit, debit, identity or public services card?

Have you lost one of your cards?
Have you lost your debit card, credit card, Public Services Card or European Health Insurance card?
A number of cards have been handed in recently at Letterkenny Garda Station.
Please call us on 074 91 67100 to make an enquiry in relation to your lost card.
