Windows smashed in homes in Letterkenny and in Muff

Gardaí in Donegal are seeking information after windows were smashed on two homes in recent weeks.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that on Monday night/Tuesday between 2.10am and 2.30am morning a resident in the Fairgreen area of Letterkenny woke up when they heard a loud bang.

On further investigation they discovered that someone had smashed their living room window.

If residents in the area in heard or saw something they are asked to contact gardaí.

Meanwhile, the windows of two bathrooms and a sitting room were smashed on a private house in the Whitehill area of Muff. The house was not occupied at the time of the incident.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 13 between 9.30am and 1.20pm.

Considerable damage was done to the front door.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information to contact gardaí at the Buncrana Garda Station.

You can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100 or in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.