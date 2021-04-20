Contact

Donegal school children and pedestrians facing dangerous walk

Welcome for continuation of the Low-Cost Safety Footpath Scheme

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

There has been a welcome for the continuation of the Low-Cost Safety Footpath Scheme in Inishowen.

According to Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey, the scheme is to get underway in the village of Muff this summer.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Donaghey said: "In 2018, I successful campaigned to have a footpath from Harkin's Shop, right up to Scoil Naomh Bríd, past the Sacred Heart Church, to meet the existing footpath.

“This was necessary because lorries and vehicles were parking on the hard shoulder there, causing great danger to school children and pedestrians, who were being pushed into live traffic when they were trying to get past the Community Centre and on towards the church and the school.

“Safety measures were installed on the main road there too. Because the situation was so dangerous, I brought the Donegal County Council Senior Engineer to the site to investigate what could be done. There was not enough money to continue the footpath at the time. However, and I am delighted that funding is now in place to continue the footpath. The work will be done this Summer,” concluded Cllr Donaghey.

