Cross-border workers welcome Commission on Taxation and Welfare

The establishment of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare by the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe TD, has been welcomed by the Co-Chair of the Cross-Border Workers Coalition, Conor Dowds.

“This is welcome news illustrating the urgent need for taxation policy reform in the Republic of Ireland.

"Currently, restrictive personal tax rules mean that cross- border workers, based in the Republic of Ireland but working in Northern Ireland, can face a ‘double tax’ on their income if they work-from-home.

"The Commission must review these income tax laws which, left unchanged, could continue to depress economic development and disadvantage border communities,” he said.

Mr Dowds added that as ministers North and South look to permanently accommodate remote work, the Irish Government can no longer ignore their concerns and must now grant full flexibility to cross-border workers to work-from-home in the Republic of Ireland without incurring a potential increased tax liability.

"We now urge the independent Commission, the finance minister and his department to work with us to bring forward a permanent, pragmatic solution to this issue imminently,” he said.