Cross-border workers welcome Commission on Taxation and Welfare

Contact
Co-Chair of the Cross-Border Workers Coalition, Conor Dowds
The establishment of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare by the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe TD, has been welcomed by the Co-Chair of the Cross-Border Workers Coalition, Conor Dowds.
“This is welcome news illustrating the urgent need for taxation policy reform in the Republic of Ireland.
"Currently, restrictive personal tax rules mean that cross- border workers, based in the Republic of Ireland but working in Northern Ireland, can face a ‘double tax’ on their income if they work-from-home.
"The Commission must review these income tax laws which, left unchanged, could continue to depress economic development and disadvantage border communities,” he said.
Mr Dowds added that as ministers North and South look to permanently accommodate remote work, the Irish Government can no longer ignore their concerns and must now grant full flexibility to cross-border workers to work-from-home in the Republic of Ireland without incurring a potential increased tax liability.
"We now urge the independent Commission, the finance minister and his department to work with us to bring forward a permanent, pragmatic solution to this issue imminently,” he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.