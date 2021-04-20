Rear window of car smashed during busy time on Convent Road

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to an incident where the rear window of a car was smashed.

The incident occurred on the Convent Road in Letterkenny on Thursday, April 15 between 1.30pm and 2.50pm.

The road would have been busy at that point as there are a number of schools in the area Sergeant Eunan Walsh said.

A lady parked her car in the area and on return discovered that the rear window on the driver's side, of her car, had been smashed.

People are asked to call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.