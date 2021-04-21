'We will miss The Leprechaun Bar, yet he has left a Crock of Gold in Carndonagh' says Cathaoirleach Albert Doherty.

Funding for the Tús Nua project, which is set to regenerate Carndonagh Town Centre has been described as “transformative”.

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) welcomed the project's receipt of €9.5 million from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) and Donegal County Council.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Doherty said: “Such significant funding is transformative for local employment, local businesses, local community and voluntary groups, local youth and people with different abilities.

“I acknowledge and thank all who contributed and assisted the development of the project, right through to the submission of the RRDF application 'TÚS NUA' to the Department of Rural and Community Development by Mr Paul Kelly, the Senior Executive Planner and his Regeneration and Development team.

“A particular thanks must go to Spraoi agus Spórt, Helen Nolan and her team who ensured the initial design concept, in partnership with Donegal County Council's Regeneration and Development team, was nurtured and progressed to what is a now very welcome funding outcome for Carndonagh.”

Councillor Doherty further highlighted how Monday's funding announcement was assisted by the “prioritisation and inclusion” of Carndonagh in the 'Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plans 2018 - 2024' by Donegal County Council.

Cllr Doherty added: “The public consultation on the plan commenced in 2015. The Local Authority report acknowledged and noted that the town centre and feeder streets, 'had evidence of vacancy, dereliction and was an area in need of regeneration'.

“The plan, its Town Centre Objectives and Recommendations are now well served by the financial allocation announced by Government today.

“McDonagh's and / or Mary Reid's has played a significant commercial and retail role in Carndonagh and North Inishowen in the past. It will once again play a new, modern and critical role in the town's future.

“I am delighted and pleased that I have played some part in my Town's Regeneration project. I look forward to positive job creation, increased footfall and a vibrant hub again in Carndonagh.

"Unfortunately, the town's progress will witness the demise of 'The Leprechaun Bar'. We will miss the Leprechaun, yet he has left a Crock of Gold in Carndonagh. His ransom, for the town perhaps,” concluded Cllr Doherty.