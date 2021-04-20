Gardaí appeal for information in relation to stolen car

Contact
Garda appeal for information following unauthorised taking of car
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information after a car was stolen in the Glencar area of the town.
The incident occurred between Thursday, April 15 and Friday, April 16.
Sergeant Eunan Walsh described the car as being a grey Peugeot 306.
The registration of the car is 05 DL 3808.
Anyone who has any information or who may have seen something suspicious in the area, at the time, is asked to call gardaí on 074 91 67 100 you can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
