Donegal County Council in partnership with Spraoi agus Spórt

Carndonagh Town Centre Regeneration an 'amazing project' says Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey described the proposed Carndonagh Regeneration Project as “an amazing project”.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Donaghey said: “The Carndonagh Town Centre Regeneration Project by Donegal County Council, in partnership with Spraoi agus Spórt is an amazing project and one which deserves support.

“This exciting project will aim to address both physical and social regeneration targets in the town through repurposing vacant and derelict buildings, to create a new town centre which will accommodate a range of needs.It will also produce much needed work in the peninsula and lead to permanent jobs when the project is complete.

“To get a quarter of the country’s allocation of Rural Regeneration and Development funding, for three projects, for County Donegal, clearly demonstrates the importance of having a Minister on our doorsteps.  I know that Minister McConalogue worked very hard to deliver on these projects for our county.

“I want to thank and congratulate Paul Kelly, project manager, Donegal County Council and Helen Nolan, Chief Executive of Spraoi agus Spórt for their hard work and intensity in bringing the project to ‘Shovel Ready’ status and Minister McConalogue for ensuring the money was delivered,” concluded Cllr Donaghey.

