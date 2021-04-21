Contact
Carndonagh Town Centre Regeneration an 'amazing project' says Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey.
Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey described the proposed Carndonagh Regeneration Project as “an amazing project”.
Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Donaghey said: “The Carndonagh Town Centre Regeneration Project by Donegal County Council, in partnership with Spraoi agus Spórt is an amazing project and one which deserves support.
“This exciting project will aim to address both physical and social regeneration targets in the town through repurposing vacant and derelict buildings, to create a new town centre which will accommodate a range of needs.It will also produce much needed work in the peninsula and lead to permanent jobs when the project is complete.
“To get a quarter of the country’s allocation of Rural Regeneration and Development funding, for three projects, for County Donegal, clearly demonstrates the importance of having a Minister on our doorsteps. I know that Minister McConalogue worked very hard to deliver on these projects for our county.
“I want to thank and congratulate Paul Kelly, project manager, Donegal County Council and Helen Nolan, Chief Executive of Spraoi agus Spórt for their hard work and intensity in bringing the project to ‘Shovel Ready’ status and Minister McConalogue for ensuring the money was delivered,” concluded Cllr Donaghey.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal County Council and Spraoi agus Spórt worked "magnificently well together" on the Carndonagh Regeneration Project
New Donegal brand and website will promote the county as a as a great place to live, work, invest, explore and study
Sarah McGurk (centre) with her senior year classmates at St. Bernadette's Special School, Letterkenny. Also pictured is teacher Terence Shiels and SNAs Fiona McFadden and Ann McGinley
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.