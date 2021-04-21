Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Buncrana Shore Front needs strategic redevelopment

RNLI Station should be moved to Buncrana Pier from Ned's Point

Buncrana Shore Front

Strategy needed for development of Buncrana Shore Front - Councillors claim

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

The initiation of a strategy for the redevelopment of Buncrana Shore Front has been reiterated.

At April's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors, the Shore Front issue was raised by Councillor Jack Murray (Sinn Féin).

Cllr Murray proposed a meeting of the “relevant people” to take the matter forward.

Cllr Murray said: “I would like to see a meeting of all of the necessary and relevant people from Donegal County Council, to progress a strategy for the re-development of Buncrana Shore Front. 

“It would include the likes of Planning, Water, Environment, Roads, and Community, to identify funding streams, to see how we could best improve the Shore Front and make it as attractive a tourism offer as possible. 

“Obviously, the Leisure Centre will be on site very soon, so we should look at how we can make the Shore Front a real holiday destination. The public conveniences there have also been discussed in the past. We need to access the funding to improve and enhance them.

“We also need small things like picnic benches down there and some people have suggested restoring the putting green. I feel all of these suggestions should be put on the table, at a meeting of all of the people who are qualified to implement and share any ideas. We need to have everybody at the table. I think it would be very worthwhile,” said Cllr Murray.

Seconding Cllr Murray's proposal, Cllr Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) said the Shore Front strategy / master-plan should encompass the area from Buncrana Pier right out to Ned's Point.

Cllr Donaghey said: “The RNLI station, which is currently situated at Ned's Point, should be moved into Buncrana Pier. The strategy / master-plan should be all inclusive.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie