Schools effected due to Covid-19 in west Donegal

Schools have confirmed that they are dealing with cases of Covid-19 within the school community.

A number of classes have been sent home and students are self isolating as a result of a number of students at the Rosses Community School testing positive for Covid-19. Management of the school are working in line with HSE protocols, guidelines and procedures.

Management at the school would like to thank parents of those affected in promptly notifying the school and allowing prompt action in conjunction with the HSE and the Department of Education.

It has been confirmed that no staff have been affected to date

Meanwhile, a teacher has tested positive at Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair.

As a precautionary measure, alternating year groups remain at home a day a week while sixth years remain in school during the entire week.

Speaking on Highland Radio, the Principal of Pobail Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair, Séamus O'Brian says everything is being done in line with HSE regulations and the staggering of classes at the school is a precautionary measure: "We are not going to compromise any child. We are going to take protocols and procedures from the HSE. I am hoping that we are back on Monday morning again with a full compliment of teachers and on Saturday the teachers will have their second test and hopefully as the first test was negative, the second test will also be negative. This is a precautionary measure and we are taking it regarding the health and safety of the school community."