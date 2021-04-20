Disparity in business and community contributions to LEADER projects

Increased funding totalling €3.8 million for Donegal's LEADER Programme has been welcomed.

However, the disparity in part funding requirements for businesses as opposed to community groups has also been highlighted.

Since its launch in 1991, LEADER has helped rural communities across the EU to actively engage and to direct the local development of their area, through community-led development.

LEADER accepts applications based on projects which improve: rural tourism; enterprise development; broadband; basic services targeted at hard-to-reach communities; rural youth; protection and sustainable use of water resources; local biodiversity; and renewable energy.

Speaking at April's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors, Cllr Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) said current LEADER Programme would run until 2021.

Cllr McDermott, who is a member of the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), which administers LEADER funding, said: “The new LEADER Programme will begin in 2022 and go on until 2027. That Programme is now open now to applications. Quite a number of applications have already been submitted, however, there is certainly an opportunity for other projects.

“One point, which needs to be made, however, is that the LEADER Programme has changed and businesses are now allowed to apply for up to 75% funding, instead of the previous 50% funding.

“My personal opinion is, and it is something we have put forward from the LCDC to the Department, is that when the LEADER Programme comes into effect in 2022, community funding should be changed from 75% to 90%. At present, it is unfair that the business loan is changed from 50% to 75%, while the community is staying at 75%.

“I am delighted business is going up to 75% but I do not think it is a fair for a community group, that a business, which might have a turnover of €1 million or €2 million, is applying for grants and can get up to 75%. Community groups and businesses should be on a par with one another. Community groups should be changed to 90%,” said Cllr McDermott.

Cllr McDermott said such a change would give “rural, smaller community groups a better chance for projects”.

He added: “If a community group was applying for a decent project at €100,000 or €150,000, 25% of that is a vast amount of money for a rural group to get together.

“I think there is an opportunity, when we revise the LEADER Programme, to push for community groups to receive 90%, as opposed to 75%.”

Cllr Bernard McGuinness (Fine Gael) reiterated that LEADER funding was “very important” in Inishowen.

He said: “I agree with Cllr McDermott in relation to LEADER grants and how they should be distributed.

“A business with a turnover of €1 million or €2 million, is fine but we also need to be encouraging other, smaller businesses. I am thinking of people who are in the fishing industry and various things. They definitely need help. We cannot do anything about the money but I welcome Cllr McDermott's proposal to change the percentage given to community groups.”





