Public Health asks people of Donegal to "get tested if they develop symptoms"

"Outbreaks are occurring schools, workplaces and among families" - Dr Anthony Breslin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

HSE Public Health North West has asked people to continue to follow the Covid guidance.  If you have symptoms of Covid, call your GP or GP out of hours service immediately.

The GP will talk to you over the phone and can arrange a free test. Remember you must self-isolate to stop the spread.

Dr Anthony Breslin, director of Public Health has asked the people of Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim to get tested if they develop symptoms.  
 
He stated: "Cases have not decreased as much as expected. Outbreaks are occurring schools, workplaces and among families.  If you develop symptoms get tested via your GP and if you are at work or in school leave and get tested. Do not stay on at work or school if you are ill.  Please reduce socialising."

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face-covering throughout the test appointment (including travelling to and from the testing centre).

The HSE strongly encourages all members of the public identified as requiring a COVID-19 test to attend for their appointment. In this way, we can identify quickly those who will have contracted the virus and take steps to prevent its spread across families and community.

Remember to continue to:    
·        Stay at Home    
·        Wear a mask    
·        Keep your distance.    
·        Wash your hands.    
·        For what to do when you’re waiting for a test, when you get a result and when you need to isolate, please see: https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/coronavirus/ managing-coronavirus-at-home/ self-isolating-and- restricting-movements- differences.html    
·        For up to date public health advice and a comprehensive range of other important information on Covid 19, please see https://www2.hse.ie/ coronavirus/  

