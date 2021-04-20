Donegal gardaí will take part in the "Go Purple Day" this Friday

Gardaí across the county will take part in an initiative to promote and support Domestic Violence Support Services on Friday, April 23.

The Theme of the event will be a “Go Purple Day.” This dedicated day was initiated by members of An Garda Síochána in County Meath originally.

Community Policing Garda Stacey Looby organised a Go Purple Day to raise funds & awareness for domestic violence. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee attended Navan Garda Station to present the cheque to Men’s Aid Ireland and Meath Women’s Refuge along with Chief Supt Fergus Healy pic.twitter.com/37RW9sXatL — Garda Info (@gardainfo) July 25, 2020

Schools effected due to Covid-19 in west Donegal

Our ‘Go Purple Day’ will involve working gardaí wearing a purple ribbon on Friday as a conversation starter in relation to the topic of domestic violence.

"The colour purple is a symbol of peace, courage, survival, honour and dedication to ending violence. It is a salute to survivors and those we have lost to domestic violence and raising awareness of domestic violence is an important part of working to end the cycle of violence," Sergeant Eunan Walsh said.

Stobart Air is under new ownership

‘Go Purple Day’ is being viewed as a positive initiative to promote awareness in relation to domestic violence and all of the support services available to people in need of them.

The Donegal Garda Síochána social media pages will post photos of our ‘Go Purple

Day’ and details of all support services available locally on Friday, April 23.