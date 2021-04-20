Contact

Donegal gardaí will take part in the "Go Purple Day" this Friday

The event is being run in support of the Domestic Violence Support Services

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Phaidin

Gardaí across the county will take part in an initiative to promote and support Domestic Violence Support Services on Friday, April 23. 

The Theme of the event will be a “Go Purple Day.” This dedicated day was initiated by members of An Garda Síochána in County Meath originally.

Our ‘Go Purple Day’ will involve working gardaí wearing a purple ribbon on Friday as a conversation starter in relation to the topic of domestic violence.

"The colour purple is a symbol of peace, courage, survival, honour and dedication to ending violence. It is a salute to survivors and those we have lost to domestic violence and raising awareness of domestic violence is an important part of working to end the cycle of violence," Sergeant Eunan Walsh said. 

‘Go Purple Day’ is being viewed as a positive initiative to promote awareness in relation to domestic violence and all of the support services available to people in need of them.

The Donegal Garda Síochána social media pages will post photos of our ‘Go Purple
Day’ and details of all support services available locally on Friday, April 23. 

