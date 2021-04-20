Donegal firm expands into N Ireland

Manufacturing firm, Houston Precision Engineering (HPE) has announced that it is to expand into Strabane.

Since 1980 the company, which is based at the IDA Industrial Estate, Lisnenan, Letterkenny, has been providing high quality engineering services to regional, national and international customers within its purpose built 14,000sq-ft factory and focuses primarily on metal fabrication and precision machining services..

Engineering (HPE) will be the newest addition to Strabane Business Park, creating 41 engineering jobs in the process.

Owner, Martin Houston said Brexit was the initial spur for the move but other factors came into play, including the fact that Invest NI had offered the company £410,000 of support towards 41 jobs.

“Invest NI has worked with us throughout the pandemic, helping us to secure the site at Strabane Business Park and offering support to help us kick start our team with over 40 new roles, most of which will be production operatives.

"Our growth plans are ambitious and with a strong manufacturing facility already established in Letterkenny and ambitious plans for Strabane, our strategy is to treble our sales by 2025. To do this we will significantly increase our manufacturing outputs to meet the growing demand for our products at home, across the UK and beyond.

He added their investment will also include a zinc plating processing line, which will offer a significant opportunity to offer this process from the north-west as many engineering businesses currently have to transport their products to Belfast or Dublin to avail of this service.

“We have developed a strong reputation across the UK and the Republic of Ireland operating in the aggregates and quarry sectors, data centres, oil industry and waste recycling sector."

“We are delighted to be expanding and are very much looking forward to growing a strong and competitive business in the Strabane area,” he said.

The move has been welcomed by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney.

"At a time when we are looking forward in the Covid-19 recovery process, this is really fantastic and positive news for Strabane and for our region.

"It is a substantial investment which once again shows we have the skills, talent and opportunity within our Council area to cement this as a place to work and to invest in.

"This announcement comes with the promise of 41 jobs which is very welcome news, and the move will add to the already significant manufacturing and engineering sector that we have across Derry and Strabane," he said.

He added he wanted to welcome HPE to their region and wish them the best of luck in their expansion and would also like to thank Invest Northern Ireland for the vital role that they have played in attracting business to this area, and for the support they have provided.