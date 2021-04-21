Road works in east Donegal for the next three days

Contact
Road works starting in east Donegal today, Wednesday, April 21
Donegal County Council will be carrying out resurfacing works on the Castlefin to Castlederg Road today, Wednesday, April 21.
Stop/Go operations will be in place, so delays can be expected.
A separate local road at Tiernisk will also be closed today between Ringsend, Crossroads and Liscooley along the back road.
Donegal County Council will also be carrying out resurfacing works on the Castlefin to Convoy Road on Thursday and Friday, April 22 and 23.
Some sections of the road will be closed to traffic, so local diversions will be in place. Motorists are advised to avoid this road if possible.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Sarah McGurk (centre) with her senior year classmates at St. Bernadette's Special School, Letterkenny. Also pictured is teacher Terence Shiels and SNAs Fiona McFadden and Ann McGinley
'We will miss The Leprechaun Bar, yet he has left a Crock of Gold in Carndonagh' says Cathaoirleach Albert Doherty.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.