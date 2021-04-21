Road works in east Donegal for the next three days

Donegal County Council will be carrying out resurfacing works on the Castlefin to Castlederg Road today, Wednesday, April 21.

Stop/Go operations will be in place, so delays can be expected.

A separate local road at Tiernisk will also be closed today between Ringsend, Crossroads and Liscooley along the back road.

Donegal County Council will also be carrying out resurfacing works on the Castlefin to Convoy Road on Thursday and Friday, April 22 and 23.

Some sections of the road will be closed to traffic, so local diversions will be in place. Motorists are advised to avoid this road if possible.