Tackling water leaks? Donegal customers may benefit from extension of Irish Water’s First Fix free scheme

Additional Donegal householders are expected to be able to benefit from Irish Water’s free leak repair service following approval by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) to extend the scheme.

The CRU has recognised the success of the scheme in reducing leakage and safeguarding water supplies, Irish Water have stated.

The First Fix scheme is part of the national Leakage Reduction Programme which is addressing the serious problem of leakage in Ireland’s water network.

The scheme provides customers with support in identifying and fixing leaks. Irish Water offers a free leak investigation and, when a potential leak has been identified, a free repair to a leak detected on an external supply pipe on the customer’s property.

Since its introduction in 2015, the First Fix scheme has resulted in savings of 155 million litres of water every day, enough water to supply 450,000 homes a year.

To date more than 87,000 investigations and 60,400 leak repairs have been completed. The changes approved by the CRU this week will open the scheme to customers who were not included in the original scope, including those without a water meter. As a result up to 600,000 more customers nationwide will now be able to benefit from the service.

Following the completion of the CRU review of the First Fix Free scheme, Irish Water say they will work with the Regulator and our delivery partners to implement the recommended changes, including:

*Unmetered domestic customers can now avail of the scheme;

*Domestic customers with usage above 213,000 litres per annum will be prioritised for leak investigation under the First Fix Scheme;

*An Internal Stop Valve is no longer needed for a customer to be eligible;

*Some mixed-use customers will now be eligible;

*Properties with a shared service connection will now be eligible; and

*Customers no longer need to be registered with Irish Water to avail of the scheme.

Full details of the First Fix Free scheme can be found at www.water.ie.