Donegal TD calls for protection of Mother and Baby Homes burial sites

The former mother and baby home at The Castle, Newtowncunningham.
A Donegal TD wants burial grounds at all Mother and Baby Homes to be protected as a matter pf priority.
Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, Deputy Thomas Pringle (Independent) said: “There are mother and baby homes right across the country in every local authority area, and I would ask that you would ask local authorities to ensure that they’re protected under the county development plans.”
In a statement the deputy said that identifying the sites would keep them protected and also ensure any proposed development would have to take cognizance of them.
He said he raised the issue in light of the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home in Cork, where a developer is applying for planning permission to build 179 apartments on the grounds. The developer this week said they will carry out a full archaeological investigation of the site.
The Taoiseach said he will engage with the Minister on the issue and said he agreed that all burial grounds at Mother and Baby Homes should be protected.
Deputy Pringle also met on Tuesday evening with members of survivor advocacy groups to discuss their campaign to put pressure on local authorities, North and South, to recognise their obligations to disclose records relevant to the institutions with which they had financial, organisational and administrative relationships.
