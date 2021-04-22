Contact

RNLI Lough Swilly receives cheque from Swilly Sound

Talented Inishowen musicians raise €5,400 from recording of ‘The Shores of The Swilly’.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Lough Swilly RNLI received a major fundraising boost from a group of talented Inishowen musicians.

Swilly Sound have have presented Lough Swilly RNLI with a cheque for €5,400, following the recording of ‘The Shores of The Swilly’.    

This hauntingly beautiful song was written by multi award winning songwriter, Phil Coulter, who tragically lost his sister and brother in separate incidents on Lough Swilly. 

Recorded during lockdown as a fundraising initiative, and involving contributors from as far away as SE Asia, the group had to overcome many obstacles to complete the project.  

Speaking to Donegal Live, Swilly Sound co-organiser, Louise Doherty said: “On behalf of all of us at Swilly Sound we would like to thank everyone who has been involved in this project.  We are very grateful for the generosity of all the people who have made a donation. 

"We are so privileged to have these brave RNLI volunteers who selflessly risk their lives in all kinds of atrocious conditions to save the lives of others.  Please continue to support Lough Swilly RNLI and help prevent further loss of life in the water.

Founded in 1988, Lough Swilly RNLI have launched 680 times, rescued 776 people, and saved 57 lives.  They are totally reliant on donations from the public to continue to provide this vital service.  Swilly Sound are delighted with the funds raised, and the support from their local community and further afield," said Louise.

