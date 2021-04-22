Donegal's Marine protected areas - learn about them from the Irish Wildlife Trust

Contact
The Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) will be in Donegal (virtually, of course), in the first of a series of ‘townhall’ style meetings to highlight the public consultation on Marine Protected Areas (MPA).
The Donegal event will take place on April 28 and will be followed by other dedicated events for coastal counties from Wexford to Dublin to Kerry.
These events are an opportunity for everyone to learn about the importance of MPAs in their local areas. We will hear from local experts, community groups, scientists, fisherfolk, politicians and more.
This is a chance to ask questions, make comments and to learn about MPA designation process.
The government has committed to designating 10% of our seas in MPAs as soon as possible and 30% by 2030. Ireland has currently designated just over 2%.
MPAs are internationally recognised as essential tools in the proper management of our oceans and in addressing the climate and biodiversity crisis.
The public consultation is open until the end of July.
The IWT are starting our virtual roadshow in Donegal next Wednesday (April 28th). All events will be held over Zoom and registration is free and open to everyone.
See below dates while full details are available on https://iwt.ie/virtual-townhal l-meetings-on-mpas/
The fill listing of the virtual meetings include:
Donegal – April 28th
Galway – May 5th
Clare – May 12th
Kerry – May 19th
Cork – May 26th
Dublin – June 2nd
Waterford – June 9th
Wicklow – June 17th
Wexford – June 23rd
