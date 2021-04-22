Contact

Measures put in lace to slow down death trap short cuts

Ramps and traffic islands installed in Stranorlar

Drumboe resident Margaret Wilkie with Cllr Patrick McGowan at the new speed reduction island and ramps

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A series of traffic calming measures including traffic islands and ramps at two locations in Stranorlar had undoubtedly saved lives, it was claimed this week.

Local councillor, Patrick McGowan was referring to the installation of the measures at Drumboe Lower and on Drumboe Avenue.

But in the case at Drumboe Lower it took resident Margaret Wilkie and her neighbour, the late Tommy Gallagher to mount a campaign to have the safety measures installed.

Mrs Wilkie said they decided to tackle the speeding problem almost three years ago when she and the late Mr Gallagher, noticed more vehicles were using Drumboe to bypass a busy Twin Towns, particularly at peak traffic times.

“It was just so dangerous and with so many new houses and a new school in the area there was a chance some pedestrians could be injured or worse.”

She added nothing was safe, even wing mirrors on parked cars were being hit.

“I watched a neighbour having to throw her child into her car because a vehicle was coming down the hill so fast. She thought it was going to hit her,” she said.

Ms Wilkie and Mr McMenamin decided to gather support for a petition and within a short time they had 160 names of local residents who were eager to see ramps installed.

“I was delighted when news came through the traffic islands and ramps were being installed and now I feel our area is much safer.”

Cllr McGowan paid tribute to the roads design office in Stranorlar Municipal District who applied to the department under the Low Cost Accident Scheme to get the work done.

“We've had so much extra traffic up here, not alone for the reasons Margaret outlined but there's been roadworks  at Cappry and Stranorlar bridge just to mention too that has seen people looking for diversions and unfortunately, this means danger for the people who live here. It was just a matter of time before someone was killed,” he said.

He added there will be more works starting shortly in Stranorlar to bring the parapet on one side of the bridge the same as the one with the footbridge and not to mention major disruption to the main street with the laying of sewer pipes.

“There will be diversions in place but at least anyone using this road will have to slow down.”
The councillor also welcomed the installation of the speed ramps at various locations at Drumboe Avenue going through the woods.

“This is another safety measure to prevent speeding. The limit here is too high - it should be 30kph as opposed to 50kph. Drumboe Avenue is just that, an avenue and for people’s enjoyment and relaxation.

“This is not a shortcut so hopefully the new ramps will reinforce this message too,” he said.

