Donegal reading project defies the pandemic - Brilliant !



The Read DL One Book, One Community initiative ends next week with an online Festival of Reading.

Once again, the enthusiastic committee have found a way of ensuring the project goes ahead during the Covid-19 pandemic and that the book, Brilliant, by Roddy Doyle was made available to all who registered on readdonegal.com.

2000 books - the purchase of which was financed by Letterkenny Institute of Technology and Donegal Education and Training Board - were distributed to 52 primary schools, 13 post-primary schools, all six Youthreach Centres, all ETB Learning for Living Centres, community groups and family resource centres along with school parents’ associations, book clubs and families/individuals throughout the county.

Over the last eight weeks those taking part have been, not only reading the book, but also participating in the many diverse aspects of this year’s project. The effort, time and commitment by all will all be seen in the festival programme.

The programme for the week will include: Illustration and Writing Workshops by Aoife Gallagher and Óisin McCann; a Ukulele performance by Parents from Errigal College; a drama presentation by students from Errigal College; An Grianan Youth Theatre performance of Chapter Six of the book; a Mindfulness and Yoga workshop by Denise Diver; Reading Healthy Minds - A Mental Health Workshop by Jigsaw; a songwriting workshop and performance by Tommy Bonner and the final piece will be an interview with Roddy Doyle by some intrepid young interviewers. They will be with us all week for the festival.

The results of the annual READ DL writing competition will be revealed at the end of the week.

All events will be accessible from the day it’s programmed for by simply visiting readdonegal.com and clicking on the event link.

What time and where you watch it is entirely up to you.

You can visit www.readdonegal.com for further information and click on Read DL Festival 2021.