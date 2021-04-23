High temperatures forecast for Donegal this weekend

Contact
The weather forecast for Donegal this weekend is good so whether you are planning to dig the barbecue out of the back of the garage and cook up a storm, head for the islands in your kayak or climb Errigal you should enjoy the rays.
Dry today with spells of hazy sunshine. Mild and pleasant with highs of 13 to 18 degrees, highest in the west, with slightly cooler temperatures along eastern and southern coasts, in moderate easterly breezes. pic.twitter.com/nYU6rsW5tm— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 23, 2021
The sun is shining this morning and the warm weather is set to stay for the rest of the day. The weather will be mildest in the west with temperatures reaching a comfortable 12 to 16 degrees Celsius.
High pressure will dominate this weekend with high temperatures forecast for Donegal on Saturday.
Saturday will be pleasant and sunny day, in light to moderate easterly breezes. Highest temperatures will range 13 to 17 degrees Celsius. It will be warmest in the very west of the province.
