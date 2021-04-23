Donegal Town Credit Union will hold virtual AGM on April 30

Contact
Donegal Town Credit Union has been monitoring the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and given the continued public health measures in place, the Board has decided in the interests of the health and safety of members and staff to hold this year’s AGM by virtual means.
They have confirmed that they will be holding their AGM on Friday April 30 at 7pm. Any member that wishes to attend must register in advance as registration closes at 6pm on Tuesday 27th April.
Members who wish to register for the AGM, can click on the following link:
www.donegaltowncreditunion.com/AGM
