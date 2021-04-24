Donegal woman in major fundraiser for MS Ireland

An Inishowen woman who has been living with multiple sclerosis (MS) for more than 10 years is taking part in a major fundraiser for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland.

Niamh McCarron, who is originally from the peninsula, was diagnosed with MS in 2010.

Niamh is keen to promote the idea it is possible to live well with MS and a diagnosis is just the starting point, not the end. She is taking part in the organisation's May 50k to raise awareness of the importance of research in MS

The May 50K is a global fitness and fundraising challenge to raise money for MS research worldwide and also support MS Ireland projects and services. Thousands of people in Ireland have signed to take up in the month-long challenge.

Anyone who is interested in taking part can check out the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland's new website here.

There are more than 9,000 people in Ireland living with multiple sclerosis. The aim of the fundraiser is to leave MS where it belongs, behind.

This year, MS Ireland has teamed up with the MS International Federation for The May 50K. Walk Or Run 50 Kilometres In May Whilst Fundraising For Life-Changing Research Into Multiple Sclerosis, Improving Access To Treatments And Supporting People Living With Ms In Ireland.

MS Ireland said: "Wherever you live, whatever your fitness level, you can decide when and where you will complete your 50 kilometres. Every step you take, every kilometre you clock, helps people get access to the treatment they need today and takes us closer to finding a cure for MS. You can do it by yourself, or as part of a virtual team with friends, family or work colleagues.

"Together we will change the future of MS and leave MS where it belongs, behind us.

"With restrictions on movement to keep everybody safe it is vital that you stay healthy. Thankfully, even at this time The May 50K is a great way to stay fit and help fund life-changing MS research and work to improve access to treatments and support people living with MS in Ireland.

"As a virtual fitness and fundraising challenge, it can be completed anywhere – on your own in your local area and even in your home. It’s important that we stay fit and healthy during this time so sign up now and help raise funds for MS Ireland and the MS International Federation.

"Keep your distance and run the distance!"