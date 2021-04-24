Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal woman in major fundraiser for MS Ireland

May 50k encouraging people to leave MS behind

Donegal woman in major fundraiser for MS Ireland

Donegal woman in major fundraiser for MS Ireland

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

An Inishowen woman who has been living with multiple sclerosis (MS) for more than 10 years is taking part in a major fundraiser for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland.

Niamh McCarron, who is originally from the peninsula, was diagnosed with MS in 2010. 

Niamh is keen to promote the idea it is possible to live well with MS and a diagnosis is just the starting point, not the end. She is taking part in the organisation's May 50k to raise awareness of the importance of research in MS

The May 50K is a global fitness and fundraising challenge to raise money for MS research worldwide and also support MS Ireland projects and services. Thousands of people in Ireland have signed to take up in the month-long challenge.

Anyone who is interested in taking part can check out the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland's new website here

There are more than 9,000 people in Ireland living with multiple sclerosis. The aim of the fundraiser is to leave MS where it belongs, behind.

This year, MS Ireland has teamed up with the MS International Federation for The May 50K. Walk Or Run 50 Kilometres In May Whilst Fundraising For Life-Changing Research Into Multiple Sclerosis, Improving Access To Treatments And Supporting People Living With Ms In Ireland.

MS Ireland said: "Wherever you live, whatever your fitness level, you can decide when and where you will complete your 50 kilometres. Every step you take, every kilometre you clock, helps people get access to the treatment they need today and takes us closer to finding a cure for MS. You can do it by yourself, or as part of a virtual team with friends, family or work colleagues.

"Together we will change the future of MS and leave MS where it belongs, behind us.

"With restrictions on movement to keep everybody safe it is vital that you stay healthy. Thankfully, even at this time The May 50K is a great way to stay fit and help fund life-changing MS research and work to improve access to treatments and support people living with MS in Ireland.

"As a virtual fitness and fundraising challenge, it can be completed anywhere – on your own in your local area and even in your home. It’s important that we stay fit and healthy during this time so sign up now and help raise funds for MS Ireland and the MS International Federation.

"Keep your distance and run the distance!"

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie