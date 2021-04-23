Two men arrested in Derry in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer

Two men have been arrested in Derry in connection with the attempted murder of a female police officer in Dungiven.

An explosive device was attached to a container of flammable liquid near the car of the police officer at her home near Dungiven at the weekend. Police said the device was left near where the officer's young daughter would be seated in the car.

The New IRA has said it was responsible for the attack.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in the Lettershandoney area of Co Derry and a 26-year-old man was arrested in the Creggan area of Derry city in connection with the attack.

A PSNI spokesman said on Friday that they have been taken to Musgrave serious crime suite where they are being questioned by detectives

Meanwhile, the PSNI have launched a major incident public portal as part of their investigation into the Dungiven attack.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell said: “While the investigation is at an early stage and detectives are keeping an open mind, we are aware that a claim has been made on behalf of the new IRA and this is a strong line of enquiry for us.

“I appeal to anyone who has any knowledge of this attack, or indeed of anyone involved in dissident republican, or other violent or terrorist, activity to come forward and provide any information they have to the police. We particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Ballyquin Road, Dungiven between Monday 12th and Monday 19th, April 2021.

“Today we have launched the major incident public portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI21Q07-PO1 so that people can tell us what they know, send photographs or upload video or dash-cam footage.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information to talk to us. Please pick up the phone and tell us what you know on 101 or alternatively on the anonymous Crimestoppers charity number on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

“We all need to work together to bring those responsible for attempting to kill a three-year-old child and her mother to justice.”