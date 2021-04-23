Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Two men arrested in Derry in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer

An explosive device was found close to the car of a female police officer at her home near Dungiven

Dungiven bomb placed underneath child's car seat

An explosive device was left near the car of the police officer at her home near Dungiven at the weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

Two men have been arrested in Derry in connection with the attempted murder of a female police officer in Dungiven.

An explosive device was attached to a container of flammable liquid near the car of the police officer at her home near Dungiven at the weekend. Police said the device was left near where the officer's young daughter would be seated in the car.

The New IRA has said it was responsible for the attack.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in the Lettershandoney area of Co Derry and a 26-year-old man was arrested in the Creggan area of Derry city in connection with the attack.

A PSNI spokesman said on Friday that they have been taken to Musgrave serious crime suite where they are being questioned by detectives

Meanwhile, the PSNI have launched a major incident public portal as part of their investigation into the Dungiven attack.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell said: “While the investigation is at an early stage and detectives are keeping an open mind, we are aware that a claim has been made on behalf of the new IRA and this is a strong line of enquiry for us.

“I appeal to anyone who has any knowledge of this attack, or indeed of anyone involved in dissident republican, or other violent or terrorist, activity to come forward and provide any information they have to the police. We particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Ballyquin Road, Dungiven between Monday 12th and Monday 19th, April 2021.

“Today we have launched the major incident public portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI21Q07-PO1 so that people can tell us what they know, send photographs or upload video or dash-cam footage.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information to talk to us. Please pick up the phone and tell us what you know on 101 or alternatively on the anonymous Crimestoppers charity number on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

“We all need to work together to bring those responsible for attempting to kill a three-year-old child and her mother to justice.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie