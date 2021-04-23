Donegal Covid -19 Friday evening update: 21 new cases here and still highest 14-day incidence rate of transmission in the country

Donegal recorded another 21 new Covid-19 cases over the past day, it was announced by the Department of Health this evening, but the county still has the highest 14-day transmission rate per 100,000 of the population at 251.3.

An additional and most worrying 84 Donegal Covid cases were registered in the 24 hours before that. And in the 14 days between April 9 and April 22, Donegal has registered another 400 cases of Covid-19 in Donegal.

The national average rate of transmissions of the disease stands at 117.4 per 100,000 of the population - almost half the rate being experienced in Donegal at present.

The five day moving average of cases in the county currently stands at 33.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,867 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 22nd April, the HPSC has been notified of 434 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 245,743 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

228 are men / 204 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

This evening it was announced that there had been an additional 217 cases in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 166 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 21st, 2021, 1,275,828 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

904,774 people have received their first dose, while 371,054 people have received their second dose.