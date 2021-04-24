Almost 50,000 illegal cigarettes seized in Donegal

Contact
The illegal cigarettes seized in Ballybofey
Almost 50,000 illegal cigarettes have been seized in Donegal.
Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Bill and following a search, under warrant, of a premises in Ballybofey seized over 49,000 cigarettes.
The unstamped cigarettes, branded ‘Rothmans’ and ‘NZ’ have an estimated retail value of more than €35,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €27,700.
A Lithuanian man in his forties was questioned in relation to the seizure.
The operation was part of a national operation carried out Revenue officers, which seen over 233,500 cigarettes, more than 8.9kgs of illegal drugs, cash in both Euro and Sterling and 440 litres of beer seized.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Will Seymore of Finn Harps in action against Sam Bone of St Patrick's Athletic during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and St Pat's. Photo: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.