Temporary walk-in Covid-19 test centre opens in Letterkenny today

A temporary walk-in Covid-19 test centre has opened in Letterkenny this morning.

Starting from today, the walk-in tests are being carried out for seven days from 9.30am to 6pm daily.

People can attend the test facility in the St Conal's Hospital campus. It is the first of its kind in Donegal.

The centre offers free Covid-19 tests without the need of booking an appointment.

People using the service must provide ID and a mobile number for your results to be sent to.