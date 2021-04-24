Contact

Donegal Education and Training Board set to intervene over Fermanagh school closure

Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) is set to intervene in the closure of Fermanagh school St. Mary's College, Brollagh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) is set to intervene in the closure of Fermanagh school St. Mary's College, Brollagh.

The ETB is keen to explore cross-border options involving the school.

According to Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan the Donegal ETB has contacted the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) to defer its decision to close Brollagh.

"The Donegal ETB has requested this in order to allow for time to explore all options available in the context of a cross-border approach," the Sinn Fein MLA said.

"They particularly highlighted the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin’s, Shared Island Unit, which is a new element that has not been investigated yet.

"On the back of my letter to them, I welcome this request and particularly want to thank Sinn Féin Councillor Albert Doherty for leading on this issue.

"I have forwarded the request to the CCMS on to the Education Authority and the Minister for Education, and have once again called for the decision to close Brollagh to be reversed."

