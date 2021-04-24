Five further deaths and 461 new Covid-19 cases recorded

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,872 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 23rd April, the HPSC has been notified of 461 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 264,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

235 are men / 224 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

There were no county by county figures provided by the HSE.

As of 8am today, 162 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 22nd 2021, 1,317,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

934,980 people have received their first dose

382,185 people have received their second dose