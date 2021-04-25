Getting ready for reopening in Donegal - Penneys have jobs available

Penneys may not be back open yet - but they are now hiring staff!

The hugely popular retailer has had to keep its stores shut due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

But it is gearing up for the re-opening - and is now seeking retail assistants for its Letterkenny store, amongst others.

The positions available will include various shift patterns, and possible weekend end.

Successful applicants will be trained on product knowledge, visual merchandising, stock replenishment and customer service.

Primark opened its first store in Dublin in 1969 under the name Penneys and today operates in over 380 stores in thirteen countries across Europe and America.

The largest store that Primark operates worldwide is Birmingham High Street, which occupies a retail space of 160,000 sq ft (14,800 m2) spread over five floors.

Last August, it opened its first store in Poland.

