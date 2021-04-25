Big spike in alcohol prices could be on the way in the Republic

Cheap alcohol in supermarkets and off-licences could soon be a thing of the past.

According to the Sunday Independent, moves are afoot to introduce minimum unit pricing.

This could mean that a can of beer in an off-licence or supermarket would cost a minimum of €1.32 and while a bottle of wine would cost at least €7.75.

Many of those selling alcohol in border areas fear that such moves could lead to a surge in people going to the North to stock up on cheaper alcohol.