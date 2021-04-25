Derry motorist appears at a special sitting of a court in Donegal on three counts of dangerous driving

A motorist with a Derry address appeared before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Sunday evening.

Michael Ward (27), from Shantallow in Derry, was charged with three counts of dangerous driving at Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point, at Ardmore, Muff and at Main Street, Muff.

He was also charged with drink driving at Main Street, Muff. Ward made no reply to each of the charges.

Judge Paul Kelly refused bail and Ward was remanded in custody to appear via video at Buncrana District Court on Tuesday, April 27.