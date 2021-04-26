The Wild Atlantic Way makes is voted one of the world's most beautiful road trips

The Wild Atlantic Way has been recognised as being one of the World’s Most Beautiful Road Trips - according to recent research.

The research reveals that the Great Ocean Road in Australia is the most beautiful road trip route in the world according to Instagram data, followed by Big Sur in California, and then United Arab Emirates’ Jebel Hafeet.

It’s official! The #WildAtlanticWay is one of the most picturesque road trips in the world! A recent study shows that our visitors shared 853 snaps per mile along the route on Instagram, ranking it 8th in the world! https://t.co/cFZtQOcYTL



markuniacke [IG] pic.twitter.com/kpIvojex8n — wildatlanticway | #StayLocal (@wildatlanticway) April 23, 2021

The research was carried out by Pentagon Motor Group and appeared in an article on Ireland's Travel Trade Network (ITTN).

The research involved analysing over 7 million Instagram hashtags associated with the world’s most popular road trip destinations and calculating how many Instagram pictures are shared per mile of the journey; the country with the most Instagram posts per mile being crowned the most picturesque in the world.

Ireland makes the list at number eight with the Wild Atlantic Way.

For more information and perhaps even plan a trip click here.