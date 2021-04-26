Explainer: What are the changes in Covid-19 restrictions from today?

There are further changes to the Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland from today, Monday, April 26.

From today, outdoor sports facilities can reopen. This includes pitches, golf courses and tennis courts (and other facilities as appropriate).

Outdoor visitor attractions can reopen. This includes zoos, open pet farms and heritage sites. Amusement parks are not permitted to open.

Underage non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15 or fewer can resume and the maximum attendance at funerals will increase to 25.

From earlier this month, you can meet people from one other household outdoors, but not in your garden or theirs. Any meetings outdoors should be safe, with continued practising of social distancing and other safe behaviours. Masks should be worn in crowded outdoor spaces.

You can travel within your county or within 20km of your home if crossing county boundaries.

For the full list of restrictions still in place CLICK HERE