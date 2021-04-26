Explainer: What are the changes in Covid-19 restrictions from today?

Contact
There are further changes to the Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland from today, Monday, April 26.
From today, outdoor sports facilities can reopen. This includes pitches, golf courses and tennis courts (and other facilities as appropriate).
Outdoor visitor attractions can reopen. This includes zoos, open pet farms and heritage sites. Amusement parks are not permitted to open.
Underage non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15 or fewer can resume and the maximum attendance at funerals will increase to 25.
From earlier this month, you can meet people from one other household outdoors, but not in your garden or theirs. Any meetings outdoors should be safe, with continued practising of social distancing and other safe behaviours. Masks should be worn in crowded outdoor spaces.
You can travel within your county or within 20km of your home if crossing county boundaries.
For the full list of restrictions still in place CLICK HERE
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Baron Samedi, ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle up on their way to winning the Vintage Crop Stakes race at Navan. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.