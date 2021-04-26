Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Sinn Féin support the USI in calls for rent reform for students

USI is calling for better protection of student renters

Sinn Féin support the USI in calls for rent reform for students

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Phaidin

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) are calling for greater protection for students who rent accommodation and Sinn Féin are urging cross-party for a motion that they have tabled for the Dáil on Wednesday in support of the student-body call. <

Deputy Pearse Doherty and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn have noted the importance of this issue for constituents from Donegal who do not have the option, in many cases, to commute to third level education institutions and who are forced to pay high rents in Dublin, Galway and elsewhere.

The Wild Atlantic Way makes is voted one of the world's most beautiful road trips

Teachta Doherty said:“The Residential Tenancies (Student Rents and Other Protections) (Covid-19) Bill 2021, drafted by the USI alongside Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin and spokesperson on Higher Education Rose Conway-Walsh, will provide greatly improved protections for student renters and their parents. The bill has been signed by 56 opposition TDs.

Newly established Patient Advocacy Service offering support to people in Donegal

“Many students renting student accommodation currently pay a term in advance, which usually runs from September to May, and can cost from on average €5,000 in Galway to an average €9000 for UCD per year."

He added that this is a huge outlay for many families, especially middle-income households who cannot access SUSI grants.

“The bill would prevent providers of student specific accommodation from charging more than one month’s rent in advance," the Derrbybeg-based representative said.   

Teachta Mac Lochlainn said:"Crucially, the bill also addresses concerns raised by the USI about students and their parents not being able to access refunds when they had to leave, or could not take up, student accommodation due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Explainer: What are the changes in Covid-19 restrictions from today?

“In the past year, many students have found themselves unable to access their accommodation due to public health measures, and were denied rent refunds for unused accommodation. This bill allows for the prompt refunds in such instances. This bill would also enable a student to end a tenancy in student-specific accommodation by serving the landlord with a notice of termination of 28 days. We are calling on all TDs to support this bill to provide students, and their parents, the protections they require.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie