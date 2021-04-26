Sinn Féin support the USI in calls for rent reform for students

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) are calling for greater protection for students who rent accommodation and Sinn Féin are urging cross-party for a motion that they have tabled for the Dáil on Wednesday in support of the student-body call. <

Deputy Pearse Doherty and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn have noted the importance of this issue for constituents from Donegal who do not have the option, in many cases, to commute to third level education institutions and who are forced to pay high rents in Dublin, Galway and elsewhere.

Teachta Doherty said:“The Residential Tenancies (Student Rents and Other Protections) (Covid-19) Bill 2021, drafted by the USI alongside Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin and spokesperson on Higher Education Rose Conway-Walsh, will provide greatly improved protections for student renters and their parents. The bill has been signed by 56 opposition TDs.

“Many students renting student accommodation currently pay a term in advance, which usually runs from September to May, and can cost from on average €5,000 in Galway to an average €9000 for UCD per year."

He added that this is a huge outlay for many families, especially middle-income households who cannot access SUSI grants.

“The bill would prevent providers of student specific accommodation from charging more than one month’s rent in advance," the Derrbybeg-based representative said.

Teachta Mac Lochlainn said:"Crucially, the bill also addresses concerns raised by the USI about students and their parents not being able to access refunds when they had to leave, or could not take up, student accommodation due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“In the past year, many students have found themselves unable to access their accommodation due to public health measures, and were denied rent refunds for unused accommodation. This bill allows for the prompt refunds in such instances. This bill would also enable a student to end a tenancy in student-specific accommodation by serving the landlord with a notice of termination of 28 days. We are calling on all TDs to support this bill to provide students, and their parents, the protections they require.”