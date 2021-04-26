Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

ALERT: Teenager hospitalised after eating sweets containing cannabis - FSAI issues risk warning

“This new development is a sinister attempt to sell narcotics in the form of sweets"

warning sign

Some young people have required hospitalisation after eating the sweets which were bought online

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a warning for consumers about the danger associated with eating edible products, such as jelly sweets, containing cannabis components. 

This warning comes following a number of recent incidents whereby edible products containing significant levels of the psychotropic cannabis component tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) were intercepted by An Garda Síochana and Revenue’s Customs Service.

In at least one incident, sweets containing cannabis oil were consumed by a number of teenagers, one of whom subsequently suffered serious adverse health effects requiring hospitalisation. The particular sweets were apparently purchased online with the packaging carrying explicit warnings to eat the sweets cautiously and that a significant concentration of THC was present.

THC is the psychotropic cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that results in the euphoric high in people who consume it by smoking, vaping or eating. THC is a controlled substance in Ireland with no tolerance level set in the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

"Those involved are obviously not concerned about the consequences of these products getting into the hands of vulnerable people”

In food, THC is considered a contaminant, with no permitted threshold in the EU. The European Food Safety Authority has established an acute reference dose of 1µg/kg body weight above which the safety of ingested THC cannot be guaranteed.

According to Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, THC is a toxic contaminant and should not be added to any food.

“Sweets containing cannabis components are being sold online or by other means," said Dr Byrne.

"They  are dangerous, particularly for young people and those with prior health conditions who may consume them unwittingly. We are warning consumers about the dangers from eating these sweets with cannabis products added.

"People should only ever buy food from reputable sources and be sure they check the food labels. THC is not classified as food in the EU and is a controlled substance in Ireland.

"This new development is a sinister attempt to sell narcotics in the form of sweets and those involved are obviously not concerned about the consequences of these products getting into the hands of vulnerable people like children who could consume these products unwittingly to the detriment of their health.”

The FSAI is liaising with other Government agencies including the Health Service Executive, An Garda Síochana and Revenue’s Customs Service to detect and stop the import and sale of these dangerous products into Ireland.

The FSAI urges anybody in a position of influence to educate children about the dangers of these illicit products and alert the FSAI or other enforcement agencies where they have information about the availability of these products.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie