Gardaí in Inishowen urge the public to report any missing lifesaving buoys

Gardaí have urged the public to report any missing ring buoys from Donegal's piers and beaches.

The appeal comes after three lifesaving buoys were reported as missing from Inch pier at Inch island. The buoys could not be located and had not been reported as having been used in an emergency. The buoys were replaced as a matter of urgency.

A garda spokesperson said: "Ring buoys are vital pieces of life saving equipment and with more people taking to the water now as the weather improves it is so important that such equipment is present in the case of an emergency.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant and to notify Gardaí or Water Safety Ireland if they ever notice that a ring buoy is missing from its stand or if they observe any incidents involving the misuse/theft of any type of safety equipment."