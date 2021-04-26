Calls for Donegal's education staff to be prioritised for vaccine after growing outbreaks of Covid-19 in schools

Contact
Donegal TD backing staff calls to receive Covid-19 vaccine
There have been calls from school staff including teachers and Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) that they be prioritised for the covid vaccine after growing outbreaks of the virus in Donegal schools.
Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has spoken in support of the calls from education staff.
Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: "The concerns voiced by school staff including teachers and SNAs after the government threw away the plans for the vaccine rollout, and removed prioritisation for staff working in education, have been proven to be justified.
"Their fears about the protections that they would require with the reopening of schools have only increased with the numbers of covid outbreaks in schools in Donegal. Some schools have struggled to stay open.
"The school staff that I am speaking to want the schools to remain open and to support our children, young people and their families but it is only fair that they in turn, are prioritised for protection.
"The government’s approach to the vaccine rollout has been chaotic. This de-prioritisation was done without any consultation or notification of the Unions or staff representative groups. It really isn’t good enough.
"On a number of occasions, Sinn Féin have urged Minister Foley to engage with the HSE and NIAC to see if school staff could be considered for a higher spot on the vaccine list, given the importance of their role and their often inability to properly social- distance in the classroom.
"Instead, the Government and the Minister have stripped school staff of any priority at all.
"School staff in Donegal and across the state need clarity on when they will receive the vaccine."
