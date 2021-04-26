Gardaí seize sheep in Milford-Ramelton area

This morning, (Monday) Gardaí in Milford led a joint operation accompanied by the Department of Agriculture Special Investigation Unit in the environs of the Ramelton Sub District.

As a result of this operation, 13 ewes and 15 lambs were seized.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain ownership and traceability of the livestock.



Gardaí at Milford appeal to all farmers if they have information on irregularities or traceability in livestock to contact them on (074) 9153060.